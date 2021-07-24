Enugu Recovers Service Lanes From Roadside Traders

Both agencies on Friday marked for removal of over 2000 containers and other illegal makeshift shops that annexed the service lanes at Dhamija, Upper North, Phase six, Sani Abacha and other areas of Trans-Ekulu Housing estates.

The agencies regretted that the local government council authorities now issue container permits to illegal shops owners as if the councils have become the Nigeria Customs Service that license container haulage operators.

Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s eyes were drawn to the nuisances of flagrant abuse of the capital territory master plan with container shops, defacing the entire city, blocking public drains and which he said has taken a large toll on the capital territory in trying to distil most of the drains.

The Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, in conjunction with the state Housing Development Corporation, ESHDC, have commenced efforts aimed at reclaiming the city service lanes annexed by street traders.

Onoh also noted that the excavations in providing telecommunications infrastructure have equally contributed to the erosion of the surfaces in the city which the ECTDA has had to contend with.

He however said that ECTDA will continue to carry out street development control and we will not allow the illegalities to take the city away from investors and residents alike.

“Despite the challenges the country is facing which is not just peculiar to Enugu, the city still remains one of the safest places to invest. The governor has put so much to ensure that the security infrastructures are provided even as the state House of Assembly has passed a bill on Enugu State Security Trust Fund.

“The Governor has now made the security of the state his priority hence we are mandated to clean up so that investors and residents could take back the city. We will go further to restore the green areas, even as the city control measures continue in all parts of the city.

“We are trying to reclaim our streets because some people want to turn everywhere into the Onitsha main market at an alarming rate. The governor now wants all agencies to do their duties because he wants to reduce crime in Enugu state, Onoh said.

He hinted that the court has already given the order for the demolition of markets in the capital city that has constituted nuisances to public order.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/enugu-recovers-service-lanes-from-roadside-traders/