ESN Members Kill Two Soldiers In Enugu

TWO SOLDIERS KILLED, AS TROOPS REPEL ESN ATTACK IN ENUGU

Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers lost their lives.

In a statement made available to Galaxy news by the director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said despite the loss, they are commited to providing adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

He urged members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen who were prevented from causing more havoc.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

14 July 2021



