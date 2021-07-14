ESN Members Kill Two Soldiers In Enugu

By on No Comment

TWO SOLDIERS KILLED, AS TROOPS REPEL ESN ATTACK IN ENUGU

Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers lost their lives.

In a statement made available to Galaxy news by the director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said despite the loss, they are commited to providing adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

He urged members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen who were prevented from causing more havoc.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU
Brigadier General
Director Army Public Relations
14 July 2021

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158874877482012&id=65323617011

ESN Members Kill Two Soldiers In Enugu added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.