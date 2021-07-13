Essence By Wizkid Becomes The First Nigerian Song To Chart On Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian Superstar, Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ has debuted at Number 82 spot on this week’s Billboard 100.

‘Essence’ which is the fourth song from his album ‘Made in Lagos’ has become a fan favorite and summer hit song for celebrities in America and other parts of the world.

This feat earns Tems her first career entry on the chart.

Billboard in a tweet wrote: “Wizkid’s “Essence,” featuring @temsbaby, debuts at Number 82 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Tems her first career entry on the chart.”

Recall that ‘Essence” featuring Tems also made it to former US President Barack Obama‘s Best Songs of 2020.

Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album has made it to Billboard’s World Album Chart for the second time since its release.

Hot 100 rankings on Billboard are based on sales (physical and digital), radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

The 14-track album features the likes of Damian Marley, Skepta, Projexx, H.E.R, and Ella Mai alongside Burna Boy, Tems.

In June 2021, Essence debuted at number 91 on the UK Singles Chart after Ginger peaked at No. 67 making ‘Made in Lagos’ the only Nigerian album to have more than one song debut on the UK Singles Chart.

Wizkid‘s fourth studio album “Made In Lagos” has topped charts and is still topping charts since its release on the 30th of October 2020.

From making it to British Vogue’s “Twelve Best Albums of 2020” and The Guardian UK’s Top 50 Albums of 2020 to “Ginger” appearing as number 150 on the US Top 200 Apple Music list, it is no doubt that the album has become a global hit, making waves and gaining recognitions all over the world.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/13/tems-makes-first-debut-as-wizkids-essence-makes-billboard-hot-100/