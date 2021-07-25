Esther Benyeogo Emerges Winner Of The Voice Nigeria 2021

Esther Benyeogo has emerged the winner of season 3 of The Voice Nigeria 2021, an International talent show.

This was announced at the Grand Finale, which aired live on African Magic and other platforms, on Saturday, monitored by CAMPUS GIST.

CAMPUS GIST reports that, Esther is a 2019 graduate of the University of Benin, where she bagged a Bachelor’s degree from Department of English and Literature.

She battled against three other top finalists, coming out victorious and grabbing the N10 million cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

The six talents who battled for the coveted prize are Naomi Mac, Esther, Dapo, Kitah, Kpee and Eazzie who scaled through to the final stage out of the 25 talents who started the contest.

The coaches in the musical contest include popular artistes: Falz, Yemi Alade, Waje and Dare.

The top three for the show was Esther and Kpee in Team Dare and Eazzie in Team Waje.

However, Esther sang her way to the top and with support from fans through massive votings, she emerged victorious.

The show, which started three months ago, saw electrifying musical performances from the contestants, and a blend of rigorous musical training and pure entertainment.

Speaking on her win, Esther said: “I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform. This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognized for that gift. I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers. Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time here truly rewarding, and for equipping me with the skills to give this my best shot.”

Coach Darey, who guided Esther tirelessly through the entire competition, praised her saying, “Esther has consistently shown throughout the season that she is indeed phenomenal. Her passion, dedication and commitment to improvement were clear signs that she had her eye on the prize and I cannot be more pleased by the outcome. Certainly, all the talents this season devoted themselves to every one of their performances, but evidently, Esther stood out and I am so proud to have been her coach. It is my great pleasure to congratulate Esther on this big win! Now, it is time for us to celebrate.”

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 with all its excitement was produced for the first time in Nigeria by Livespot360 and UN1TY Limited. This season, Coach Waje and Coach Yemi Alade, alongside new Coaches — Darey and Falz, went on the hunt for the next champion of the show among 13,000 applicants. The viewers and fans of the show made their final decision at the grand finale, voting Esther Benyeogo Season 3 winners.

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 was proudly sponsored by First Bank, Baba Ijebu, Airtel Nigeria, and snack sponsor Minimie.



https://www.campusgist.com.ng/2021/07/25/uniben-alumna-esther-emerges-winner-of-the-voice-nigeria-2021/