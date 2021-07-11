Euro 2020 Final: Italy Vs England 0 – 1 – (Live)

Jorginho converted the decisive spot-kick as Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after their Euro 2020 semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time on Tuesday, earning them a place in Sunday’s final against either England or Denmark.

Spain missed two of their spot-kicks, including one by substitute Alvaro Morata, whose late equaliser had taken the game into extra time.

Denmark lost 2-1 to England. Really proud of the team.

England edged out Denmark to reach the final of the Euro 2020, marking their first semi-final win since the 1966 World Cup as Harry Kane’s extra-time goal earned them a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

England had to come from behind as a Simon Kjaer own-goal cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s superb free kick for the Danes in the first half.

The home side were on top throughout but struggled to break down the battling Denmark defence. England were awarded a penalty in the 103rd-minute after Raheem Sterling went down with minimum contact, allowing captain Kane to decide the match.