Euro 2020 Golden Boot Standings: Who Are The Top Scorers?

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and the Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick lead the way, but could a finalist striker take the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 at Wembley?

Harry Kane’s goal, knocking home the rebound after his own penalty had been saved in extra-time of the semi-final against Denmark, put him in touching distance of Euro 2020’s Golden Boot.

Kane to challenge Ronaldo

Patrik Schick’s goal against Denmark wasn’t enough to prevent the Czech Republic from exiting Euro 2020 as the 1992 champions moved on to the semi-finals last Saturday but it was sufficient to ensure that the Leverkusen striker moved joint top of the Golden Boot table with Cristiano Ronaldo. Schick and Juventus forward Ronaldo – who has become the all-time top scorer in European Championship history with 14 after this tournament – are both on five goals at Euro 2020.

UEFA, however, have stated that in the event of a tie, assists would determine the winner, and with one to his name, against Germany, Cristiano would edge the award. And with the semi-finals now out of the way, he can only now be caught by a player representing Italy or England.

Two of the pre-tournament favourites for the Golden Boot, Karim Benzema and Romelu Lukaku, ended the tournament with four each alongside Sweden’s Emil Forsberg. With France, Portugal, Sweden and Belgium all out of the tournament, Ronaldo will have to wait to see if his tally is enough to make more Euros history.

Raheem Sterling and especially Harry Kane are now the only two that could likely catch the veteren striker as they head into the Wembley final against the Azzurri. With three and four goals respectively, Southgate’s attacking duo have 90 (or possibly 120) minutes to get themselves on the scoresheet. For Italy, Ciro Immobile and Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina and Lorenzo Insigne are all on two goals going into the final.

https://en.as.com/en/2021/07/03/football/1625339258_923332.html