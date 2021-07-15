Euro 2020 MVP, Donnarumma Joins PSG On 5-Year Deal (Photo)

Euro 2020 MVP Donnarumma Joins PSG On Five-Year Deal

Player of the Tournament at the just concluded Euro 2020 Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

The Ligue 1 giants made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday.

Donnarumma, who helped Italy become European champions, joins PSG from AC Milan.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined the club. The Italian goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract until 30 June 2026,” the club stated.

“The 22-year-old Italy international joins Paris Saint-Germain from AC Milan, where he started out in 2013. Early in his career the Italian goalkeeper made a name for himself with Italy’s U17s at the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and was voted player of the tournament.

“His performances opened the doors to Milan’s first team in the 2015/2016 season. During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born shotstopper made 215 Serie A appearances along with 16 Europa League matches and 12 Italian Cup matches (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).

“A precocious talent, Gianluigi Donnarumma made his first team debut for the Azzurri at the age of 17 against France. A recent UEFA Euro 2020 winner with Italy, the goalkeeper shone in the penalty shoot-out against Spain in the semi-final and England in the final and was voted UEFA’s Euro 2020 player of the tournament.”

Speaking on his move, Donnarumma said: “I am delighted to be part of this huge club. I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.”



https://www.completesports.com/official-euro-2020-mvp-donnarumma-joins-psg-on-five-year-deal/