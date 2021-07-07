EURO 2020 Semi-Finals: England Vs Denmark Today At 8pm

Comes up July 7, 2021

Venue: Wembley

Who do you all think will win?

The Three Lions will be brimming with confidence as they return to Wembley off the back of their biggest victory at EURO finals – the 4-0 success against Ukraine was their first four-goal haul in the knockout stages of any major tournament since the 1966 FIFA World Cup final. Gareth Southgate’s side are also the first team to keep five consecutive clean sheets at the start of a EURO finals campaign, so it is clear England are in good shape at both ends of the pitch.

Denmark, however, put a spanner in the works as recently as last year and are similarly resilient at the back – Christian Eriksen’s penalty at Wembley was the sole goal between these sides in their two UEFA Nations League meetings in 2020. Kasper Hjulmand’s men have found their scoring boots at the right time too, with their 11 goals at the finals – ten in the last three matches – eclipsing both of their semi-final teams from 1984 and 1992. Having seen off Wales and the Czech Republic in the knockout phase, the dark horses are no longer lurking in the shadows.

https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/news/026b-12ad02cef9b4-48ffc3cfb386-1000–england-vs-denmark-preview/?iv=true