EURO 2020 Semi-Finals: Italy Vs Spain 4 – 2 On Penalties

Comes up July 6, 2021

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)

Venue: Wembley

One of Europe’s longest-standing rivalries comes to the fore once again in the first UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final as Italy and Spain meet for the fourth successive EURO.

• Italy came out on top in the round of 16 five years ago, ending Spain’s eight-year reign as European champions – a run that had included wins against the Azzurri in the 2008 quarter-finals and 2012 final.

Italy edged past Belgium 2-1 in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals, recording their 15th successive UEFA European Championship win in the process – a new competition record, eclipsing the mark of 14 they had previously shared with Germany and Belgium themselves. Spain similarly had to hold their nerve to reach the last four, finally finding a way past Switzerland in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/news/026b-12ace75c5ece-33bcebfc00c9-1000–italy-vs-spain-facts/