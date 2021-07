Photo News: H.E. Amb Tukur Yusufu Buratai presented his Letter of Credence to Benin President

H.E. Amb Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin presented his Letter of Credence to the President, Republic of Benin Mr. Patrice Talon on 27 July 2021.