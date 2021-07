Connect on Linked in

Former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim has defected to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC, Igbere TV reports.

IGBERE TV recalls Ohakim was a stalwart of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before decamping to APGA.

As at the time of filing this report, Ohakim was spotted with Governor Hope Uzodinma’s aides and APC Stakeholders.

https://igberetvnews.com/1396557/breaking-ex-governor-imo-state-ohakim-decamps-apc/