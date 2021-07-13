Ex-NIMASA DG Accuses Wike Of ₦3.5 Billion Road Contract Fraud

Ex-NIMASA DG, Peterside Accuses Rivers Governor, Wike Involvement In N3.5 Billion Fraudulent Road Projects

According to Peterside, Governor Wike awarded road projects in the state to three firms that have not accomplished their tasks despite being paid all their contract fees.

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dakuku Peterside has challenged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to reveal the ownership of some construction companies in the state.

The three construction companies are Eazy E, ESJ Construction company and Ciscon Construction Company (CISCO).

Peterside who contested against Wike under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 said this on Monday while speaking on a radio programme on Love FM station.

The former APC Rivers governorship candidate also accused the governor of all internal roads in Rumuepirikom to CISCO at N3.5 billion. He said the governor also signed the contract to Julius Berger in order to conceal his fraudulent actions.

“Governor Wike has to explain to Rivers People who owns the company Eazy E, ESJ Construction company and particularly Ciscon Construction Company that owns the asphalt plant in Rukpokwu. CISCO was awarded all the internal roads in Rumuepirikom at 3.5 billion by NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission).

“The company has been paid a hundred per cent and didn’t do anything. Rivers State government to cover up fraud has awarded the same internal roads to Julius Berger,” Peterside said.

