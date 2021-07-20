Ex Player, Peter Ijeh’s 2 Daughters Called Up To Super Falcons (Photos)

‘My Two Daughters Play Like Me, Super Falcons Call-up Good’ –Peter Ijeh

Peter Ijeh, a former Nigeria international, says that his two daughters, Eveyln and Josephine, possess some skills similar to his and can be great in their football careers, adding that both sisters’ recent call-up to the Nigeria national team, the Super Falcons, came to him as a ‘pleasant surprise,’ Completesports.com reports.

The two Ijeh sisters – Evelyn a (striker) and Josephine (defender) play their club football for Swedish side, BK Hacken.

Evelyn had previously represented Sweden at the U17 and U19 levels.

And the ‘proud’ father of the new Super Falcons invitees, who could spark a reign of the Ijeh dynasty in Nigeria’s women’s football, says he never anticipated that his two daughters could be invited to the Super Falcons squad at the same time.

“I never anticipated that my two daughters would get invite to the Super Falcons squad at the same time. I was thinking it’s going to be one at a time,” Ijeh, a former Malmo FF and IFK Gotenburg striker who played five times for the Super Eagles stated during a Virtual Personality interview segment on FCT Football Updates.

“It is good it happened at the same time because they have been together right from childhood.

“They can look after each other. It’s a welcome development as both of them were invited at the same time.”

Randy Waldrum, Super Falcons manager, handed a first time national team call up to Josephine and Evelyn Ijeh, to the team’s training camp in Austria ahead of the upcoming Aisha Buhari Cup Tournament.

Their delighted father believes that his daughters possess similar potentials that he possessed during his illustrious playing days.

“Both had my similarities because I am both footed,” Peter Ijeh said with a pleasant tone.

“I use both left and right foot. They can also do the same thing. I can shoot and score from any distance and they also possess that quality.

“They have their future around them because they possess the potentials that could be groomed into something great.”

Josephine and Evelyn Ijeh are the second set of sisters to be invited to the Super Falcons squad by Randy Waldrum.

Waldrum’s reign as Super Falcons coach earlier witnessed the invitation of Toni and Nicole Payne for the US Summer Series. The Payne sisters also made up the gaffer’s list for the Austria camp.



