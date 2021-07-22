Ex Super Eagles Star, Sule, Poses With N3.6 Billion EC145 Spec Helicopter (Pix)

A former Nigerian International Abdul Sule has flaunted an exotic EC145 Spec helicopter which is worth $8.7 million (about N3.6 billion) according to Business Jet Traveler.

He featured for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in six matches between 1992 and 1993 when he was a member of the senior national football team alongside the likes of Rashidi Yekini and Daniel Amokachi.

Abdul Sule left local club BCC Lions and moved to Qatar – then played for several clubs in Denmark and Malaysia before he retired with NPFL side Plateau United in 2008.

He is currently a member of the European Sports Management (ESM) as an associated football scout, but has set the social media space agog as he was seen flying a helicopter.

According to Aerospace Technology, the H145 helicopter is a twin-engine multipurpose helicopter manufactured by Eurocopter (now Airbus Helicopters).

The helicopter was launched in March 2011 at the Heli Expo held at Orlando, Florida, US, having completed its maiden flight in July 2010.

It can carry out missions such as emergency medical services (EMS), law enforcement, search-and-rescue (SAR), business aviation, oil and gas, and utilities.

Eagle-eyed fans who spotted the former footballer with the aircraft have continued to lavish the 46-year-old with praises.



Credit: Legit NG