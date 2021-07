Connect on Linked in

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Victor Obinna Nsofor, And Partner Expecting A Baby (Photos)

Former Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obinna Victor Nsofor has shared pregnancy photos of his partner via his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“Thank you Almighty God for your countless blessings. we praise and glorify your holy name”

