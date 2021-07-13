Exploitation: Nigerian Man Stages Protest At MSC Shipping Office In Toronto, Canada

A Nigerian man, Chief Ugochukwu Okoro, who is an Igbo Community leader staged a one man protest at MSC office in Toronto, Canada over his containers that were been held by the shipping company.

During the protest which he streamed live, he accused MSC of exploiting Nigerians doing business with them.

Okoro, who stormed the MSC office in Toronto said he had been coming to the office to complain for the past two months but has always been told that the issue will be resolved which never happened.

His decision to go live during his protest got the attention of senior managers in the company . Okoro accused the shipping company of exploiting Nigerian shippers by making them pay bribes and other unknown bills before releasing their containers. He said that MSC office in Nigeria are exploiting loopholes in government non supervisory role in ports to exploit Nigerian shippers.

Management of the MSC contacted Toronto Police who later had a discussion with the protester.

The live streaming of the protest has gone viral with so many commentators sharing what Nigerian shippers go through in the hands of MSC.

Watch video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQNA1wPX5so&ab_channel=Ugostarshine