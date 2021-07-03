Exxonmobil Inspects Akwa Ibom 21-Storey Tower Building (Photos)

EXXONMOBIL LAUDS AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNMENT ON WORLD CLASS INFRASTRUCTURE

By Glory James

ExxonMobil is impressed with the state, standard and quality of work at the Dakkada Tower.

The Head Public and Government Affairs of the organization, Mr Effiong Esumo, stated this in Uyo when he led a delegation of ExxonMobil staff to inspect the facility on Friday.

Mr Esumo said he was delighted that the building and the installed facilities are of world class standard.

“we don’t find much issue with the building or facility apart from some few areas that could be addressed as an in-tenant, but overall it is a fantastic facility”, he said.

Mr Esumo also said the visit was primarily because the organization has much interest in the building and assured that management of his organization will meet and be briefed on his findings after which they will get back to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

"The fact that we are here shows we have serious interest for the facility" he added.

The Commissioner for Ministry of Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh received and conducted the delegation round the facility.

The Special Duties Boss who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr. Efiong Efiakedoho applauded ExxonMobil for furthering its interest in the Dakkadda Tower by sending the delegation for facility inspection.

The Commissioner assured that any adaptations and suggestions to the Tower to better its functionality will be implemented, where possible.