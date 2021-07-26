Fact-Check: Was Nnamdi Kanu Taken Out Of Abuja By DSS To Avoid Court Appearance?

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The absence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in court today has caused serious concern among his supporters and people in Diaspora.

This led to various speculations on Social media as conspiracy theories and postulations about the whereabouts of the secessionist leader spread like wild fire.

Notable among these was a report that Kanu was taken outside Abuja to an unknown location by operatives of the Department of state security service, DSS. It can be recalled that Kanu was re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria in June after 4 years of being on the run.

He is facing several charges amongst which are Terrorism, illegal possession of fire-arms and Treasonable Felony.

CLAIM: At about 3:53PM on Monday afternoon, a report appeared on a website, www.centapost.com, claiming that a lawyer in Kanu’s team revealed to journalists in the premises of the Federal high court in Abuja, that the Afara-ukwu born secessionist leader had be taken out of the FCT and has not been seen in 10 days.

The report had the title; “Nnamdi Kanu Taken Out of Abuja, We Have Not Seen Him in Last 10 Days — Lawyer Cries Out”

VERIFICATION: Checks by POLITICS NIGERIA reveal that this report is false. A statement issued by Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made available to this paper on Monday evening revealed that Kanu was never taken out of Abuja.

Ejiofor disclosed that Kanu is still in the custody of Department of State Security Services, DSS. He also admonished the general public to ignore any report that his client was secretly taken out of the capital city.

The statement read; “Henceforth, Our Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot only be visited by his lawyers, but relatives and friends, provided it is only two persons in every of such visit, on his visiting Days. It is now an Order of the Court. Anybody within the above classification will be profiled by Our Head of Chambers.”

“We will activate the judicial process to ensure that the Court is granted a Fiat to hear this Case during the Court’s Annual Vacation that commenced today.”

“Our discrete findings confirmed that Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not taken out of Abuja to an unknown destination. Kindly ignore the rumour mongers. We will visit him again within the next 48 hours.”

VERDICT: The claim that Nnamdi Kanu was taken out of Abuja by the DSS is FALSE

https://politicsnigeria.com/fact-check-was-nnamdi-kanu-taken-out-of-abuja-by-dss-to-avoid-court-appearance/