Fake Housemates: 5 Things To Know About BBNaija’s Wildcard Twist

The Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye, has presented the first twist of the show with the ‘Wildcards’.

During the second launch show on Sunday, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that two housemates from all the 22 contestants are actually Wildcards.

In this piece, The PUNCH highlights what Wildcards are, their role in the house, and other things to know about BBNaija’s Wildcard.

Wildcards are fake housemates of the show

Originally, the BBNaija housemates for each season should be 20. However, 22 housemates were announced to the surprise of the fans.

In turn, the organisers announced that two of the housemates are actually fake contestants of the show. Fans are actually excited about this as it is the first twist of the Shine Ya Eye season.

Housemates are unaware of who the Wildcards are

Just like the fans, the housemates do not know the Wildcards among them and are to go about their day in the house without having a clue.

Next week Sunday, the housemates will have to figure out who the Wildcards are, in order to get them evicted from the show.

Wildcards’ eviction

If housemates are able to correctly identify the Wildcards among them, the fake contestants will be evicted.

However, if the housemates do not correctly identify the Wildcards, the fake contestants will have to remain in the show and compete for the grand prize worth N90 million.

Wildcard Nominations

Well, there’s more to the twist that Shine Ya Eye season has presented to fans.

If the Wildcards still remain in the game by Sunday, the housemates will be given an exclusive power to nominate on Monday.

Wildcards’ Reveal

The Wildcards will be revealed to the fans in a special Diary Session which begins on Thursday by 3:00 pm WAT.

With this, the fans are left to keep guessing who the Wildcards may be.

As usual, this is just the first twist of the show and fans are already anticipating what the next twist might be in the Shine Ya Eye season.



https://punchng.com/five-things-to-know-about-bbnaijas-wildcard-twist/