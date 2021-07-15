Fake Medical Doctor Arrested In Ebonyi (Photo)

JUST IN!!! Fake Medical Doctor Arrested In Ebonyi State (Photo)

A fake medical doctor identified as Loveline Chikwado operating in Abakaliki Ebonyi state capital has been arrested, Igbere TV reports.

The fake medical doctor was arrested by Anti-Medical Quackery Committee of the Nigeria Medical Association(NMA), Ebonyi state chapter following a tip-off and handed the suspect over to the police for investigation.

The Chairman of the committee, Dr. Nweze J.D Nweze made this known via his social account on the arrest and alerted the public to be wary of such unscrupulous elements roving in the state.

The post reads “another super quack parading as a medical doctor, Dr. Loveline Chikwado, operating along convent road area, caught today responsible for the death of many innocent Nigerians including the one of this morning.

“She is currently being interrogated. Let’s join hands in purging Ebonyi of these miscreants. Nweze JD Nweze, chairman anti-quackery committee, NMA.

When contacted on phone on the development, he said that the Nigeria Medical Association frowns at quackery in the medical industry and would follow all due procedure to get to the logical conclusion on the matter.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said the suspect has not been brought to the police.

“I am not aware of the arrest of the said fake Medical Doctor. They are yet to bring her to the police, I am not aware”, she said.

The alleged Medical Quack was said to have treated some children who died in the process of their treatments.

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1395619/just-fake-medical-doctor-arrested-ebonyi-state-photo/