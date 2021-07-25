Fake Naval Officer Arrested For Defrauding & Assaulting POS Agents In Nasarawa (Pics)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested a fake Naval officer, fraudster and notorious criminal, Nasiru Ahmed, NaijaCover Reports.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement to NaijaCover News Crew on Sunday, July 25, said the suspect have been defrauding, harrassing and assaulting POS operators in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

“In continuation of the onslaught against criminals in Nasarawa State, on 24/7/2021 at about 1330hrs, Police personnel attached to New Karu Division while on intensive surveillance patrol, arrested one Nasiru Ahmed ‘M’ 32 years of age, an impostor, notorious criminal and serial fraudster,” Nansel stated.

“The suspect usually dresses in full military camouflage uniform of the Nigeria Navy then, approaches Point Of Sale (P.O.S) operators at different locations within Karu LGA, Nasarawa State under the guise of conducting transactions and send in fake bank alerts into their mobile phones in lieu of cash.

“Furthermore, the suspect in most cases intimidate/harass and assault the P.O.S operators whenever they complain about the money given to him not reflecting in their bank accounts.

“Consequently, a thorough search of the suspect’s house was conducted and the following exhibits recovered: Two sets of Navy uniforms, two sets of boots, one set of knee guard and one dagger which he admitted using them for his nefarious activities.

Nansel further said that the State Commissioner of Police, AIG Bola Longe, has directed that, the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation.

