Fake NURTW Boss Infects His Wife, Stepdaughter, Other Women With HIV

Police Arrest Fake Road Transport Workers’ Union Boss Who Infected Over 12 Women With HIV

Bolaniran Orimolade, a man who infected his wife, stepdaughter, and several other women with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has been arrested by the police.

This was disclosed by Ebenezer Omejalile, the Chief Operating Officer Of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Peoples Network.

According to Omejalile, the suspect, who is also known as Bola Bebo, was a self-acclaimed chairman of the Iyana Iba motor part and had boasted that he was above the law.

Omejalile noted that Orimolade had not only infected his wife with HIV but also defiled his stepdaughter and equally infected her with HIV.

Ebenezer noted that there were 12 other women that Orimolade had intentionally infected with HIV.

He said, “He does it with so much impunity without any form of remorse, he was arrested several times but buys his way out and goes after his victims and makes life a living hell for them.

“His latest atrocity was on his wife Mrs Bolaniran, who after infecting her with HIV, he domestically abused. He also sexually molested his stepdaughter who is now living with HIV.

“Efforts to get Bolaniran arrested by Igando Police Station proved abortive initially.

“It’s also on record that Mrs Bolaniran had two identical twins, both males who were born with HIV courtesy of their father’s status.

“Mrs. Bolaniran couldn’t bear the trauma of humiliation her husband subjected her and her children to, so she moved out to seek refuge in a church.

“Ever since she moved out of the apartment, Bolaniran has been going to the church to cause trouble.”

According to Omejalile, Bolaniran has been arrested and transferred to the Gender Anti-human trafficking unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCIID), Panti, following his arrest.

“Our findings on Bolarinan showed that he was once jailed for 10 years, which makes him an ex-convict,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Road Transport Workers has disowned Bolaniran, stating that he was never a registered member of the union.

The Lagos State Secretary of the union, Oluwaseyi Bankole stated this while reacting to a story making rounds that the Lagos Police command had arrested one Bolaniran Orimolade, an HIV-positive patient who has been going round the city, raping and infecting people with the dreaded disease.

Disowning the suspect, Bankole stated that the suspect who was said to be operating at Iyana Iba Motor Park is not a member of the Union as according to him, the Lagos NURTW does not operate at the said park.

He said, “The man is not a member of our union. As a matter of fact, our union does not operate at Iyana Iba Motor Park. The park in question is operated by another union. NURTW is made up of law-abiding citizens, hence our members will not engage in criminal activities.

“We have a database of our registered members, from units to state and the national headquarters of union, and these members are known to be above board in all their dealings.”



http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/07/police-arrest-fake-road-transport-workers-union-boss-who-infected-over-12-women-hiv