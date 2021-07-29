Falling Boulders Kill 9 Tourists In India Landslide (Pic, Video)

Harrowing footage captured in northern India shows the moment when a landslide sent deadly boulders crashing down onto an iron bridge, killing nine tourists and injuring many more.

The disastrous incident happened in Batseri, a village in the Sangla valley of Himachal Pradesh state on Sunday. A landslide on one of the valley’s slopes sent massive, car-sized boulders tumbling down onto a bridge spanning a river below.

Video recorded by one witness shows the landslide rushing down the opposite slope of the valley. Several people can be heard whistling and shouting words of warning as the dusty disaster comes surging down the hill over the course of a few seconds.

Boulders come tumbling down the slope at the head of the landslide, crashing over a sharp cliff and smashing into buildings, cars and the bridge below. One particularly large boulder hits an outcrop and flies through the air before taking out the corner of a building.

The person filming the video watches from inside a building as the dust sweeps over the opposite shore, obscuring the damage caused by the boulders. A large boulder flies out of the cloud at one point and strikes near the centre of the bridge, breaking it in two and dropping it into the river.

Nine Indian tourists were killed in the landslide when a boulder struck their vehicle, local authorities said. The bodies have since been recovered, Kinnaur police Supt. Sarju Ram Rana told the Hindustan Times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nw91N49nLEw

https://globalnews.ca/news/8066506/india-landslide-video-boulder-2021/