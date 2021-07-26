Federal High Court Accredited Journalists, Not DSS

Federal High Court accredits only 10 journalists for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial | Vanguard

Less than 24 hours to the trial of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal High Court has accredited just 10 journalists to cover the event.

A copy of the circular signed by the Chief Information Officer, Catherine Oby Christopher as seen by Vanguard listed Herald, NTA, NAN, Channels, AIT, The Nation, Premium Times, Daily Independent, This Day and TVC.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/federal-high-court-accredits-only-10-journalists-for-nnamdi-kanus-trial/