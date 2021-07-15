Few Days To Sallah 2021: See The Prices Of Rams At A Local Market In Nigeria (Pics)

I visited a local Ram market at Ile-Ife town in Osun State, South West Nigeria today on the request of a brother to help get ram for his aged mother and I sampled the market by asking for prices of most rams from the buyers.

Average cost of fair rams in size cost between N65,000 to N150,000. Most sellers are reluctant to give prices of most rams, you only point to the one you want and they give you price, especially the Northern sellers (Mallam)

To get a good ram, with good size and meat, one needs at least N100,000.

First & Second Picture are N110,000

The third picture are N65,000.

See the video to see their real sizes and prices of many others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rxalJgqDZ4