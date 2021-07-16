FG Appoints Jega, Udoma, Others As University Governing Council Chairs

The Federal Government on Thursday appointed a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega and former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma as Chairmen of the Governing Councils of the University of Jos and Bayero University, Kano respectively.

Their appointments followed the re-constitution of the Governing Councils of 19 Federal universities and four inter-university centres by the Federal Government.

Here is a list of the newly appointed Governing Council Chairs of Universities:

1. Dr Sonny Kuku, University of Benin,

2. Malam Adamu Fika, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,

3. Malam Abidu Yazid, University of Ilorin,

4. Sen Udoma Udo Udoma, Bayero University, Kano,

5. Prof Ahmed Mohammed Modibbo, University of Abuja,

6. Chief Ikechi Emenike, University of Nigeria, Nsukka,

7. Ballama Manu, University of Maiduguri

8. Prof Anthony Gozie Anwuka, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurun, Delta state

9. Prof Attahiru Jega, University of Jos

10. Sen Jack Tilley Gyado, Federal University of Technology, Owerri

11. Barr Njideka Bernedette Nwachukwu, University of Uyo

12. Gen Martin Luther Agwai rtd, University of Calabar

13. Alhj Bashir Dalhatu, Modibo Adamawa University

14. Ibrahim Ida, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

15. Peter Okebukola, National Open University of Nigeria

16. Prof Sulyman Alege Kuranga, Nnamdi Azikiwe Univeristy, Awka

17. Bukar Goni Aji, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

18. Amb Dr. Godknows Igali, Federal University of Technology, Akure

The government also presented the new Pro-chancellor and Chairman of Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu who performed the inauguration exercise at the National Universities Commission (NUC), accused some Governors of hijacking the process of appointment of Vice-Chancellors for Federal Universities because of his (Adamu’s) lack of interest in the selection processes of new VCs for the institutions.

Adamu noted that vested interest are responsible for the unimaginable crises in the selection processes of VCs for many Federal Universities, saying this meddlesomeness has led to unnecessary friction and tension in the universities.

The Minister asked the Governing Councils to take charge and exercise their rights and not to allow outside influence in the selection process of new Vice-Chancellors of their respective institutions.

Adamu warned the Council members that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the visitor to the Federal Universities, will not hesitate to dismiss any Council found to be corrupt or incompetent.

He commended President Buhari for approving their appointments, saying he had to literally beg some of them like Prof Jega and Sen Udoma to accept their appointments.

Udoma, who spoke on behalf of Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Governing Councils, assured the Minister they would approach the assignment with all sense of responsibility and not disappoint the Federal Government for the confidence reposed on them.

