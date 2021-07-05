Fight Bandits With Your Teeth, Don’t Wait For Police, Soldiers – Katsina Governor

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina has advised Nigerians to fight bandits with their teeth and not wait for President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime to protect them.

Mr Masari stated this in a video seen by Peoples Gazette on social media.

“It is important for you to fight your enemy, even with your teeth bite him. Where are the warriors? I don’t understand our people these days. What they should be doing is not what they are doing,” Mr Masari said in the Hausa language.

He added, “You are waiting for brigadier somewhere to come, or soldiers and policemen or even fighting (sic) jet, is it not possible, they will do their work, but we need to join hands together.”

Last June, Mr Masari asserted that it was irresponsible of Nigerians to expect the police or military to protect them against bandits, charging Nigerians to protect themselves.

Though he admitted that the bandits were armed, Mr Masari chastised victims of bandits’ violence for running away when attacked.

“The only difference is that they have taken arms against us; does it mean we have nothing to take against them?” Do we mean we should vacate all our villages, all our farms, all our houses, and surrender them to bandits, and wait for police officer Emeka all the way from Enugu to come to Katsina and rescue me? This is ridiculous,” Mr Masari complained.

In February, defence minister Bashir Magshi berated Nigerians for running away from their communities due to “minor shootings” by bandits.

“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competency and capability to defend themselves,” said Mr Magashi.



