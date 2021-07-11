Final Year UNICAL Medical Student Killed By A Trigger-Happy Soldier (Pictures)

Final year UNICAL medical student k*lled by a trigger-happy soldier

A final year student of medicine and surgery, University of Calabar, Cross River State, Gray Ekpezu, is dead.

He was allegedly shot for no reason in the evening of Friday, July 9, by a soldier in front of his compound at Edibe Edibe, Calabar South, Cross River State.

“No reason whatsoever, he was shot last night. Twice on the chest. He isn’t a cultist neither has he done any wrong,” a source said.

Irate residents took to the streets to protest the unfortunate incident and were addressed by one of the battalion commanders in the area who advised them not to take laws into their hands and that the officer who committed the crime, will be brought to book.

