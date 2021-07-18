Fire Guts Ebeano Supermarket In Abuja (Pix, Video)

Prince Ebeano supermarket in Abuja is currently on fire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKxyFJOyPh8

A multi-million naira shopping centre, Ebeano supermarket, Lokogoma, Abuja, is currently on fire.

The inferno, which started a few hours ago was described as massive.

The cause of the fire outbreak could not be immediately ascertained but it

was learnt that many fire fighters are currently battling to put it out.

The FCT Fire Service spokesman, Ibrahim Muhammad, confirmed the incident on Saturday night.

He stated, “Ebeano supermarket is on fire and many FCT fire stations namely Nji, Games Village, Garki and Asokoro are there fighting the fire.”



https://punchng.com/breaking-fire-guts-ebeano-supermarket-in-abuja/