First Wild Albino Chimpanzee Spotted In Uganda Shortly Before It Was Killed (Photo)

First ever wild albino chimpanzee is spotted in Uganda – shortly before it was killed by its pack

The first wild albino chimpanzee was observed at a reservation in Uganda.

Scientists say the chimp was no more than 19 days old when they spotted it.

Just four days after the initial sighting, the infant albino was brutally killed.

by its own pack that ripped off its limbs and gnawed at its head until it died.

Scientists believe the different color of the infant is what caused the attack.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9811231/amp/First-wild-albino-chimpanzee-spotted-Uganda-shortly-murdered-pack.html