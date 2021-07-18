Floods At Lekki Phase I: The Aftermath Of The Heavy Rain On Friday (Pictures)

It was a disaster as most areas of lekki phase 1 were nearly engulfed by flooding which emanated from the heavy rain that fell on Friday 16th of July 2021.

People’s home, properties and the major road which leads to ajah, lekki free zone and epe became dangerous for motorists and even the pedestrians.

It is no joke that the power of water knows nothing about high building, bungalow, luxurious hotel and cars, or neither does it respect individual status.

Some European countries have recently recorded numerous death resulting from the incidence of heavy flooding. May we not have such experience this year coz it seems the raining pattern of this year might be very unfriendly.