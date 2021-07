Connect on Linked in

The immediate-past deputy governor of Kaduna State, Bala Bantex, has died aged 64.

Sources at the Kaduna Government House confirmed the death to DAILY NIGERIAN.

Mr Bantex served as deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019 when he resigned to aspire for Senate.

