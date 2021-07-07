Four other members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers are Ahmed Bakura of Bakura/Maradun federal constituency, Ahmed Shehu Bungudu/Maru federal constituency and Suleiman Gummi Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency and Bello Shinkafi, Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency.

Their defection was announced in a joint letter read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, they cited the division in the opposition party as the reason for their action.

A member of the House from the state, Sani Galadima, had last week dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/471968-four-other-zamfara-reps-dump-pdp-for-apc.html