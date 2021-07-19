Four Suspected Cultists Arrested In Ogun During Supremacy Battle (Photo)

Four suspected members of Aye and Eiye Confraternities were arrested by operatives of the Ogun State command on Saturday July 17 during a supremacy battle.

The suspects – Olusegun Owoola, 26; Gbenga Akinkade, 34; Jinadu Waliu, 30 and Sanni Hammed 27 were arrested in the Atan Ota area of the state.

The Divisional Police Officer, Atan Ota division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, had received information that the two groups were on the rampage at Hotel Road area, Atan Ota, and that there were sporadic gunshots in the area.

He mobilized his men and moved to the scene where they met the two groups engaging each other in serious gun battle.

The policemen there and then engaged the hoodlums and subsequently subdued them, at the end of which four cultists were apprehended.

Recovered from them are one locally made pistol, three live cartridges, two knives, iron rod and assorted charms.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Cultistm section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also warned that the command would not tolerate any act of brigandage and hooliganism, and would do everything within the law to eradicate it.



https://theeagleonline.com.ng/four-cultists-arrested-in-ogun-during-supremacy-battle/