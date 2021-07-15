Four Women Arrested For Selling Donkey Meat In Edo (Photos)

Four women have been arrested in Edo state for selling donkey meat otherwise known as Jaki to unsuspecting buyers at the New Benin Market, IgbereTV reports.

The women were arrested by a team led by the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, on July 14 2021.

Addressing newsmen after their arrest, Aikhuomobhogbe said;

“This is an issue of food safety. In Edo state, donkey meat is not approved as one of the meats that we consume but our people still indulge in it. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that we eradicate its consumption in Edo State.

We will continue to ensure that we pursue those involved in the business so that we will bring them to justice because it is not right for us to provide food that is not healthy for our people.”

Also speaking to newsmen, the Assistant Director, Department of Veterinary Public Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Osagie, said donkey meat is not part of the meat legislated for human consumption in Edo State.

The Chairman, Association of Edo State Practicing Butchers, Comr. Akhere Odijie alleged that the donkey meats are being brought into Benin City from Agbor in Delta State.

He said;

“These donkey meats have not been in the market in Edo State for a very long time but information got to us this morning that they have brought the meat into the city at about 4.00am this morning, we swung into action and were able to confiscate this large quantity of donkey meat.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1395598/four-women-arrested-selling-donkey-meat-edo-photos/