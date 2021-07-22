Frank Edwards Celebrates His 32nd Birthday Today

Frank Ugochukwu Edwards (born July 22, 1989) is a Nigerian Contemporary Gospel singer and songwriter from Enugu State. He is the founder and owner of the record label Rocktown Records, which is home to recording artists such as Edwards himself, Gil, Divine, King BAS, Nkay, David, Dudu and Micah Heavens, among others. He lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

Frank Edwards was born into a family of seven. His birth name is Frank Ugochukwu Edwards. He was born in Enugu state of Nigeria. He began singing at the age of ten. He learned to play the piano from his father when he was young. In his teenage years, he became a born again Christian. He has six albums and many hit singles to his name. He has established himself as one of the best leading gospel artiste in Nigeria.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Edwards_(gospel_musician)