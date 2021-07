Supporters of Biafra took to the water fronts of the historic city of Geneva to protest for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as part of the on going global protest for his immediate release

There have bee protests in Brazil, Austria, London, Japan, Germany, Ireland, France, America, Italy, with many more scheduled to come.

Never in my life have I witnessed people who are indigenous to Niger protest all over the world for one man