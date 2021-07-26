Freed 28 Students Of Baptist High School Reunite With Their Parents (Pics, Video)

Moment Freed 28 Students Of Baptist High School Kaduna Reunited With Their Parents (Photos, Video)

The 28 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna who were just released by bandits after spending 20 days in captivity, have been reunited with their parents, IgbereTV reports.

The pupils and their parents couldn’t hold back their tears as they hugged themselves.

A total of 121 students were abducted from their school hostels by bandits on July 5. While one of the students, Abraham Aniya was rescued by security operatives alongside two other victims who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Kachia road on July 12, two other students escaped when they were asked to fetch firewood from a nearby forest on July 20.

See photos and video of the pupils reuniting with their parents below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0nt_K3HeVY

https://igberetvnews.com/1396412/moment-freed-28-students-baptist-high-school-kaduna-reunited-parents-photos-video/