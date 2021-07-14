Friends & Family Of UNICAL Student Shot Dead By Soldiers Seek Justice (Pix)

Final-year University Of Calabar Student Shot Dead By Trigger-happy Soldier, Friends, Family Seek Justice

Friends and family members of Gray Ekpezu, a final-year student of Genetics and Biotechnology of the University of Calabar, who was shot dead by a trigger-happy soldier, have called for justice.

A source told SaharaReporters that Ekpezu was with his friends on Friday night in front of his compound at Edibe Edibe, Calabar South, Cross River State and was accosted by a yet-to-be-identified soldier, who ordered that they all lay on the floor.

It was stated that Ekpezu was shot on the back by the soldier, who immediately left the scene afterward.

“Gray was shot dead on the 9th of July by a soldier. He was out with seven of his friends, including my elder brother; they were there around 9 pm when a soldier came and asked all of them to lay down with their faces to the ground. Suddenly, the soldier pulled the trigger and shot Ekpezu on the back. His friends wanted to rush him to the hospital but he was already dead.

“We later learned that the soldier was taken to Afokang Prison. The community people went to Afokang prison in Calabar South. They insisted on seeing the culprit, but the military men there said the soldier was newly posted to the area that he dropped the uniform and his rifle and fled. We don’t even know what the truth is.

“We heard that the same soldier was apprehended at a Car park in Calabar and we don’t want this issue to be swept under the carpet. That is why we are seeking justice.

“They told us that once the guy has been apprehended, justice will take its course but you know Nigeria. They said he would be arraigned in the martial court but there is no date for now. The military even told the wife to visit the prison on Monday but the guy’s father said they should hold on till he returns from a journey.

“He was shot in cold blood; please we want justice for Ekpezu. He has a four-year-old son who keeps saying his father was shot.”



