Friends Of Jennifer Ugadu Mourn Her, After She Was Raped To Death (Photos)

Friends of Jennifer Ugadu are mourning her, while accusing her boyfriend, a soldier, of being reponsible for her death.

The soldier, Jay Matol, is said to have suspected Jennifer of cheating so he allegedly raped her, then shot and stabbed her multiple times.

After the alleged killing, it is claimed that he placed her dead body on the bed and locked her inside before running away with her phone. He also allegedly severed her thumb to use it in unlocking her phone.

He is then said to have logged on to her department’s WhatsApp group to announce that he has killed her and plans to kill himself too.

“I don kill am… I will kill myself,” a message from Jennifer’s phone posted in her department’s WhatsApp group read:

Jennifer, a model and 200 level student of Niger Delta University (NDU), in Bayelsa State, was reportedly found dead in her apartment with multiple stab injuries and bullet wounds on Sunday, July 11, days after she was killed.

The state of the room reportedly showed there was a struggle before she was killed.

Jennifer and Jay are said to have been dating for five years before the sad incident. Jay's last Facebook post is a photo of Jennifer. She is also his cover photo.

Friends have gone on Facebook to mourn Jennifer while hoping that justice is served.

See The Face Of The Male Soldier As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

