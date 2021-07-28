FRSC Recruitment Issue

please my fellow naira landers kindly come to my aid

while entering my details in the Federal Road Safety Corp Recruitment i mistakenly added an extra a to my email address now the details has been sent that email address.

i tried using my other email address to re-register but its telling me that i have a pending application.

i have reached out to their contact us page @ recruitment2021@frsc.gov.ng still yet no reply

please how do i go about correcting this issue.

mods kindly move this to the front page for people who has same issues thank you.