Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Milwaukee Bucks Are 2020/2021 NBA Champions

The Milwaukee Bucks are crowned NBA Champions

Giannis “The Greek Freak” put up historic numbers 50 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 assists to lead the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in game 6 of the NBA Finals to be take the title on a historical night in Milwaukee.

Giannis’ younger brother and Bucks teammate however entered the NBA’s health and safety covid protocols, hence missed the game. However the two brothers are NBA champions.

Giannis’ reaction to him, Thanasis and Kostas ALL becoming NBA Champions

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1417701289958510593?s=19