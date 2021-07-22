GISTMASTER: Two things Thisday’s Eniola Bello is probably doing now

By Niyi Tabiti: By the time you are reading this piece, Eniola Bello the Managing Director of Thisday Newspaper will either be eating some sumptuous meal prepared by his new wife, Ayobami or doing what new couples do durning honeymoon. Your guess is as good as mine. Eni-B as he is popularly called has given marriage another try after losing his wife of 23 years about 2 years ago in England. He got married on Wednesday 21 July 2021.

Eniola Bello,Ayobami and Emeka Oparah of Airtel Nigeria

Eniola Bello got marriage at a classy wedding ceremony to Ayobami at 4 points by Sheraton Hotel in Lekki. As expected, it was a ceremony that brought together senior members of the media,politicos, brand executives and business leaders. Emeka Oparah,Ayodele Aminu, Nduka Obaigbena, Azuka Ogujuiba and others attended the ceremony.

Bello’s first wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), passed away on June 4, 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year titanic battle with breast cancer.

In a statement, EniB described Helen as ”A devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul, the deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

Born August 04 1969, Mrs Eniola-Olaitan is survived by her husband, four children, an aged mother as well as brothers and sisters.