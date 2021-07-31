Gospel Singer, Ajogbajesu Twin ‘Taiwo’ Is Dead (Photo)

Ajogbajesu Twin dies after protracted illness

The Popular Gospel singer, Tope Ajogbajesu, popularly known as Taiwo, is dead.

Tope died early hours of Friday after being ill for some time.

Newsflash Nigeria gathered the two jolly friends; Tope and Jide, who were not biological twins started singing at the age of twelve.

They were motivated by the likes of Sewenle Jesu, Mega 99, Esther Igbekele and others. Their debut album “winner” was released in 2004.

Tope is one of the Ajogbajesu Twins that came into the limelight years ago being on the record label of Gbenga Adewusi, aka Bayowa special.

The duo was well known for their tungba style of gospel music.

Though, it’s been quite some time they were seen or heard of in the musical scene.

“He was seen at Agelu Prayer Mountain a couple of days ago with his mum. Tope died early today after being ill for some time.” Our source said.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/newsflashuk.com/breaking-popular-gospel-singer-tope-taiwo-ajogbajesu-dies/amp/