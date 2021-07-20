Governor Ayade Gifts Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs To Reps Who Decamped To APC (Pics)

Governor Ayade gifts Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to Cross River Reps members who defected to APC

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has presented 3 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to Cross River National Assembly members in the APC.

Gov Ayade, through his Chief of Staff, Hon Martin Orim made the car presentation to the NASS members at the Cross River State Liaison Office, Abuja on Monday, July 19.

Beneficiaries of the gift included Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo representing Obudu, Bekwarra & Obanliku federal constituency, Rt. Hon Mike Etaba, representing Obubra/ Etung federal constituency and Rt. Hon. Alex Egbona, representing Abi/Yakurr federal constituency.

Idagbo and 30, 000 of his supporters followed the footsteps of the Governor and dumped PDP for APC last month. Mike Etaba defected in May while Egbonna is the only elected member of APC from Cross River state.

According to Ayade, the gift was in appreciation of the members’ loyalty to his leadership and the APC.

He reiterated that the car gift was to help facilitate their movement in the course of representing the people.

Ayade said the Cross River APC reps members understood the imperative of socketing the state to center, describing them as dependable allies.

Responding on behalf of the reps members, Rt. Hon Legor Idagbo said the loyalty of the members would remain with Gov. Ayade.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/7/governor-ayade-gifts-toyota-land-cruiser-suvs-to-cross-river-reps-members-who-defected-to-apc.html