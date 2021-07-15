Governor Diri Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew On Bayelsa Communities

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri areas of the Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

Diri said the curfew, which takes effect from Wednesday, was in a bid to prevent the escalation of violent crisis.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr. Ayibaina Duba.

There has been reports of violent crisis in the Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

However, Duba said the curfew will run from 6pm to 6am daily until the situation improves.

The statement read, “Bayelsa State Government has reviewed the reports of violent crisis in Nembe, leading to a breach of the public peace and the law by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

“Worried that the violence might escalate, a dusk to dawn curfew is hereby imposed on Nembe; Bassambiri, Ogbolomabiri and environs effective from Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

“The curfew shall be in force from 6pm to 6am daily until the security situation in the affected communities improves.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/14/gov-diri-imposes-dusk-to-dawn-curfew-on-bayelsa-communities/