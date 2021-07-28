Governor Ikpeazu Pays Condolence Visit To The Family Of The Late COAS, Attahiru (Pix)

IKPEAZU PAYS CONDOLENCE VISIT TO THE FAMILY OF THE LATE CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu this afternoon paid a condolence visit to family of the Late immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Late General Ibrahim Attahiru at Niger Barracks, Abuja.

The Governor told the wife and children of the Late Army Chief that the tragic death of her husband broke the hearts of the people of this country and urged her and the entire family to accept the situation as the unquestionable will of the Almighty God.

He asked her to draw strength from the fact that her husband rose to the apex of his chosen career and died in active service to our country. He described the Late Army Chief as a professional officer who carried out his duties with utmost dedication and patriotism.

Responding, the widow of the Late Army Chief, Hajia Fati Attahiru thanked the Governor for his visit and assured him that they have accepted their fate as the will of Allah.

The wife of the late ADC to General Attahiru who also died in the plane crash was also present.



Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

28th July, 2021.