Governor Ikpeazu Sacks ASEPA, APUMA Bosses

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has relieved the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) manager for Ikwuano LGA, Mr Jerry Awa and the Deputy General Manager, Abia State Public Utilities Management Agency (APUMA), Engr Uzoma Asiegbu of their duties.

This is with immediate effect, a statement made available to ABN TV on Saturday by Barr Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government says.

Though no reason was given for their sack, it may not be unconnected with inefficient service delivery.

According to the statement, the Governor has directed the General Manager of ASEPA, Mr Eze Okwulehie, to immediately take charge of the Ikwuano area, ensure immediate evacuation of refuse within the area.

He is also to engage street sweepers to clear grasses and dispose of dirt along Aba Road through Ceramics area to Old Umuahia.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/ikpeazu-sacks-asepa-apuma-bosses/