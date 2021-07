Connect on Linked in

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has joined the Dot Nation trend, IgbereTV reports.

He was seen wearing a Dot Nation branded T-Shirt with the inscription, ‘NDI-DOT!!!’

See photo below.



