Governor Obiano Lands In Anambra International Airport (Pictures)

Governor Obiano Lands At Anambra International Airport, Assures Of Timely Delivery

By Ejike Abana (ABS Government House Correspondent)

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has assured of delivery of the Anambra International Airport in record time.

Governor Obiano gave the assurance when he landed at the airport at exactly 11:34 am.

The governor was recieved by members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Right Honourable Uchenna Okafor, APGA gubernatorial candidate, Professor Charles Soludo and his Deputy, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, members of the state executive Council, Traditional Rulers, APGA party members, among others.

Speaking on his experience, Governor Obiano who expressed gratitude that he got the opportunity to test the airport, said that the experience was smooth.

He gave assurance that the mistake made by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the publication of party candidates for the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election will be corrected soon.

